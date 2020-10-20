San Francisco police arrest man in assault on Trump backer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police say they made an arrest in the weekend assault of a Trump supporter and free speech rally organizer who lost two front teeth. San Francisco police said they arrested 35-year-old Adroa Anderson of Watsonville in Oakland on Sunday. He was booked into the San Francisco jail on charges of mayhem with a hate crime enhancement. The organizer of the event, Philip Anderson of Team Save America, posted photos to social media of his bloody mouth with a front tooth missing and another hanging loosely. He said anti-fascist protesters attacked him “for no reason.” It was not immediately known if Adroa Anderson had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.