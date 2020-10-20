Russia calls for collective security in Gulf, US blames Iran

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister is calling for collective efforts to prevent a large-scale war in the Persian Gulf and he got strong support from all U.N. Security Council members except the United States. At a virtual council meeting Tuesday, the U.S. called Iran the major culprit and urged that Tehran be held accountable for supporting terrorists and destabilizing the region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said a worst case scenario was avoided earlier this year following the U.S. killing of Iran’s top general. He warned that “the situation remains fragile and could become dangerous and unpredictable again.” But Lavrov said Russia believes it’s possible to create “an effective system of collective security.”