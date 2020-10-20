REGI asks hunters to donate hearts

(WAOW) -- The Raptor Education Group Inc. (REGI) is asking local hunters to "have a heart."

If you take home deer this fall, REGI is asking you to set aside and freeze the heart (and any extra meat). That way, the group can feed it to the over 35 Eagles currently calling REGI home.

Director Marge Gibson said, "We can use those things for our patients. And they get very good quality, natural food."

Drop-off locations are listed bellow and you can reach out to REGI to start a new location.