Police: Officers fatally shoot armed robbery suspect

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say Florida police officers fatally shot a Black armed robbery suspect. Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said the two officers confronted 26-year-old Dominique Mulkey on Tuesday morning, minutes after he left a Dollar General store. Police say store employees had attempted to stop Mulkey from stuffing items into a trash bag until he pulled out a gun. Body camera video shows the officers draw their weapons and order Mulkey to get on the ground and to drop his gun multiples times. The video shows Mulkey turning instead toward the officers, who open fire.