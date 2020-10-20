Opposition push to set up probe could force Canada election

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Justin Trudeau’s minority Liberal government says an opposition push for an anti-corruption committee will trigger a vote that could force a fall election in Canada. Liberal House Leader Pablo Rodriguez says the government considers the Conservative motion to be a matter of confidence. Trudeau’s Liberal party won re-election last year but does not have the majority of seats in Parliament and must rely on at least one opposition party to remain in power. The opposition Conservatives, the New Democrats and Bloc Quebecois have argued the Liberals are avoiding scrutiny of contracts and programs set up to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.