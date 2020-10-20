Oneida Co. Health Department waits patiently for more adult flu vaccines

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — The Oneida County Health Department is experiencing a lack of available flu vaccines. Due to the lack of vaccines the department had to cancel and postpone its flu clinics.

"We’re seeing a larger demand than we are in getting our flu vaccine in," said Rebecca Lohagen, Public Health Nurse for Oneida County Health Department. She went on to say "we have gone through our current supply and we are just waiting for more."

But it's not just the Northwoods, the Department of Health Services (DHS) says the whole state is experiencing a lack of vaccines too.

"We don’t anticipate an actual shortage of flu shots, it is about the time of delivery as opposed to there being enough flu shots that will arrive in the state of Wisconsin," said Andrea Palm, Secretary Designee for the Department of Health Services.

This year more residents in the Northwoods seem to be getting their flu shots compared to years past and the DHS is seeing the same trend throughout the badger state.

"We have to date seen just about 275,000-280,000 more people in the state of Wisconsin get a flu shot at this time last year compared to last year," said Palm.

The Oneida County Health Department anticipates a small shipment of high-dose flu vaccines this week, Lohagen suggests calling the department to check before you make the trip.

If you can't wait on getting your flu shot, health officials suggest asking your health care provider for one instead.