One dead of apparent gunshot wound in Waupaca

WAUPACA, Wis. (WAOW)— On Monday at 10:20 pm, the Waupaca Police Department responded to a report of an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound within the city.

Police say that when officers arrived on scene, they found a male laying in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance and pronounced dead at Theda Care of Waupaca.

According to police, a male was taken into custody on scene.

The investigation is still ongoing and no further details or names are being released at this time. Police say the public is not in any danger.

This is a developing story that will be updated.