Nigeria puts curfew in Lagos against anti-police protests

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — As violent incidents have grown from Nigeria’s widespread protests against police brutality, a 24-hour curfew has been imposed in Lagos, the country’s largest city. The announcement of the curfew in Lagos, a sprawling city of some 14 million, came Tuesday after a police station was burned down in the city and two people were shot dead by police. Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the curfew will cover the entire city and surrounding area. The protests began two weeks ago after a video circulated showing a man being beaten, apparently by police officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, known as SARS. Young protesters marched in cities across Nigeria, under the banner #EndSARS. In response, the government announced it would ban the anti-robbery squad.