N.C. insurance magnate begins serving federal prison term

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina insurance magnate and prolific political donor has started serving a federal prison sentence for corruption-related convictions. The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that 50-year-old Greg Lindberg was in custody on Tuesday at a minimum-security prison in Montgomery, Alabama. A judge denied his requests to delay his reporting date. Lindberg was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after being convicted of attempting to bribe North Carolina’s insurance commissioner to secure preferential regulatory treatment for his insurance business. Lindberg is appealing his convictions. A second person convicted for the scheme won’t report to prison until January.