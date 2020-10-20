Michigan election head: Drop off absentee ballot, don’t mail

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s top elections official says the presidential battleground state’s 1.5 million people with absentee ballots still in-hand should put them in a drop box or take them to their local clerk’s office instead of risking sending them by mail with two weeks to go until Election Day. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Tuesday that hand-delivering a ballot will ensure it will arrive by 8 p.m. on Election Night and be counted. She also says people who still want an absentee ballot should request it in person instead of by mail. More than 3 million absentee ballots have been requested and more than half of them have been returned.