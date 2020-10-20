Mexico: Wedding resulted in 100 infected with coronavirus

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico say more than 100 people are believed to have been infected by the coronavirus at a wedding early this month in the northern border city of Mexicali. About 300 people attended the Oct. 3 nuptials of a soap opera actor and the daughter of a local businessman. The health secretary of Baja California state said Monday that there were apparently no masks or temperature checks at the event. Health Secretary Alonso Oscar Pérez Rico says the organizers also did not have permission to hold an event of that size during the pandemic. He says authorities are investigating whether anyone attended the wedding knowing they were infected with the virus. In some states in Mexico, knowingly infecting someone with a disease is a crime.