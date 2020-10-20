Local food pantry gets van donated by the community

Mosinee, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area food pantry has a brand new van thanks to the community.

When the Community Center of Hope's old van was no longer reparable, they put out a call to supporters. An anonymous donor soon reached out with an offer of money to purchase a 2017 Ram Cargo Van.

Executive Director Amy Bergstrom said she's grateful for all of the support they've received.

" Sometimes we just get so down about everything that's going on but we really do have a good community, a strong community that wants to care for one another and this is just an example of that," she said.

The food pantry is now looking for a driver to help out with food pickups.