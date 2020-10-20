‘Little Free Diverse Library’ aims to make a large impact in central Wisconsin

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) — The Little Free Diverse Library is now open 24/7 to members of the Merrill community. The library contains around 36 books that highlight diversity, race, gender, equality, and different cultures.

The box is located by the corner of E Third Street and Logan Street, and it was built by a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Merrill. All of the books have been gathered through donations.

Marie Rein, Our Saviour's Lutheran Church Outreach Committee member, said she developed the idea after several incidents of racial injustice this year. One in particular she mentioned is the George Floyd incident, and she believes the little library can help expose community members in a small town like Merrill to diversity and cultures they otherwise wouldn't have the opportunity to experience on a day-to-day basis.

"I thought every morning every school kid in America says the pledge; one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all," Rein said. "And I thought where is the justice, because maybe we better take another look.”

According to Rein, the library has a book for everyone: kids, teenagers, and adults that may need to unlearn and relearn some habits as it pertains to how people from different cultures are viewed.

"Living in a community like this where there isn't a lot of diversity, adults don't always have a good understanding of different cultures and races and that can often lead to fear," Our Saviour's Lutheran Church member Coordinator Brenda Mueller said. "So there's a lot of books for adults helping to understand that we're all one people and all God's children."

All you have to do is go to the library, grab the books that catch your attention, and take them home to read at your own pace. You're asked to return the book(s) when you're done. If you have any books at home that would fit the diversity concept that you'd like to donate, you can add it to the book collection at any time, as it will be there permanently.