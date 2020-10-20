Judge rules NYC crosswalks fail to protect blind pedestrians

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says most crosswalks in New York City violate laws protecting the disabled by failing to properly protect blind pedestrians. U.S. District Judge Paul. A. Engelmayer says the city has violated three laws protecting the disabled with its failure to equip most crosswalk signals to aid the blind or those with bad eyesight. The judge says it is yet to be decided what the ramifications of the ruling will be because the first phase of the court proceeding was only to assess liability. A city law department spokesperson did not immediately comment.