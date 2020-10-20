Judge considers challenge to CDC order halting evictions

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Atlanta is weighing a challenge to a federal order that halts the eviction of certain renters through the end of the year in an effort to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month issued an order barring landlords from evicting any person covered by the order from a residential property for failure to pay rent. Landlords filed a lawsuit in Atlanta challenging the order and asked the court to prohibit its enforcement while the lawsuit is pending. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee heard arguments Tuesday and did not indicate when he might rule on the request.