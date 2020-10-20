How a state software update impacts local health departments

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health updated its Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS) over the weekend, and updated new data on Tuesday.

The state reported 4,591 new cases Tuesday. They were not all from Monday into Tuesday; some were delayed by weekend maintenance. That's why, "data and case numbers may be higher over the next few days," according to Secretary Andrea Palm.

County health departments will see another significant change from this update. In the past, staff had to manually enter each negative COVID-19 test result from WEDSS into their own jurisdiction.

Marathon County Health Officer Judy Burrows said, "with so many positive cases... Those negative test results haven't been getting moved in a timely manner." That lead to a backlog that could skew the positivity rate.

Now, that process is automated. Portage County Health & Human Services Director Ray Przybelski said, "It allows them to go in and really do their work with less movement inside the website."

Still, the website may not yet be completely accurate. "Those negative numbers are essentially catching up with the manual process," said Secretary Palm.

For now, she said to refer to 7 day averages on the website rather than single day numbers, as they will be more accurate.