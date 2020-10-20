Frat suspended, probe launched into possible LSU hazing

BATON ROUGE, lA. (AP) — A fraternity chapter at Louisiana State University has been suspended and a Baton Rouge prosecutor says an investigation has been launched into possible illegal hazing. The developments surrounding Tuesday’s suspension of the Phi Kappa Psi chapter were announced the day after an LSU student was hospitalized. Details have not been released though Baton Rouge news outlets report District Attorney Hillar Moore said police are looking into a possible hazing incident that prompted the hospitalization. Moore says the case appears similar to that of Max Gruver, an LSU freshman who died in 2017 after a night of coerced drinking at a fraternity house.