Football rules nationally, Dodgers in Los Angeles

NEW YORK (AP) — For a national audience, a regular season football game involving the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night was more popular than the L.A. Dodgers’ do-or-die baseball playoff at the same time against the Atlanta Braves. Baseball may call itself the National Pastime, but for a television audience, football is king. Baseball has a more localized popularity, which is why is Los Angeles, more than twice the televisions were tuned in to the Dodgers’ game than the Rams. In another big Nielsen competition last week, Democrat Joe Biden had more viewers than President Donald Trump in their dueling town hall meetings.