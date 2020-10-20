European nations mixed in their response to virus spikes

Countries across Europe are battling coronavirus infection spikes with new lockdowns, curfews, face mask orders and virus tracking smart phone apps. But as the second wave of the global pandemic sweeps across the continent, local and national governments also are facing swelling opposition to the new measures. Amid the public frustration, some countries are dangling a festive carrot in front of virus-weary populations, saying that tough action now could clear the way for an easing of measures ahead of the Christmas holiday period at the end of December.