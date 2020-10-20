Duke and Duchess of Sussex convene session on digital world

NEW YORK (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, convened a special Time100 Talks episode Tuesday focused on the digital world. They said the idea is to help make online communities safer and free of misinformation. In opening remarks, Meghan said issues with the internet are not just tech problems but rather a human problem. Harry said the digital space is now what he called “a global crisis of hate, a global crisis of misinformation and a global health crisis.” Among their guests was Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, investor and husband to tennis great Serena Williams.