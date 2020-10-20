Dr. Thomas Gibson named new chancellor of UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — The University of Wisconsin System has named Dr. Thomas Gibson as the new chancellor of UW-Stevens Point.

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents unanimously approved Gibson's appointment following the recommendation made by a selection committee. He will assume leadership on January 11, 2021.

“Dr. Gibson is a fantastic fit for UW-Stevens Point,” said UW System President Tommy Thompson. “I am confident his background in student affairs coupled with his high-energy engagement with everyone he connects with will build an even better university for the entire region and our great state.”

Previously Gibson served as Vice President for Student Affairs and Vice Provost at Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. According to the UW-System press release, Gibson served as an advocate for the academic and social development of students, devised policies for student success, and advised the president and provost on student issues.

Gibson has also served as associate vice president of student affairs at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana; associate dean for student development at York College, City University of New York in New York City; and employed in other roles at York College.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to serve as the 15th chancellor at UW-Stevens Point,” said Dr. Gibson. “UW-Stevens Point has a rich history and culture, and dedicated students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community leaders that I am looking forward to joining.”

The Special Regent Committee for the UW-Stevens Point Chancellor Search that recommended Gibson to the full Board of Regents includes Regents Walsh, José Delgado, Cris Peterson, and Olivia Woodmansee. President Thompson concurred in the recommendation.