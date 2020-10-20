Bob Murray retires as board chairman of US coal giant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Robert Murray has retired as board chairman of a major U.S. coal operator that recently emerged from bankruptcy. Murray ended a six-decade career by announcing his retirement Monday from American Consolidated Natural Resource Holdings. Murray was the founder, president and CEO of the company’s predecessor, Murray Energy. He started Murray Energy in 1988. The company’s Chapter 11 plan became effective last month when it completed the sale of its assets to an entity formed by former creditors. When the bankruptcy filing was announced last year, Murray was replaced as president and CEO by Robert D. Moore, who also heads the new company.