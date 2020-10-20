Asian shares mixed as U.S. virus aid hopes fade

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed after Wall Street declined as hopes for badly needed new economic aid for the U.S. economy faded. Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong slipped Tuesday, while shares rose in South Korea and Shanghai. Investors are focused on a U.S. stimulus package as the world faces deep uncertainty about the continuing economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. Overnight, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.6%. Investors were also looking ahead to another busy week of corporate earnings reports. Across the S&P 500, analysts are expecting companies to report another drop in profits.