AP Explains: Trump seizes on dubious Biden-Ukraine story

WASHINGTON (AP) — Looking to undermine rival Joe Biden two weeks before the election, President Donald Trump’s campaign has seized on a tabloid story offering bizarre twists to a familiar line of attack: Biden’s relationship with Ukraine. But the story in the New York Post raises more questions than answers, including about the authenticity of an email at the center of the story. The origins of the story also trace back to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has repeatedly pushed unfounded claims about Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. The episode raised concerns about a possible foreign disinformation effort, but the national intelligence director has said there’s no intelligence to support that.