Albania, Greece take maritime dispute to international court

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Balkan neighbors Albania and Greece say they have agreed to refer a dispute over maritime borders in the Ionian Sea to the Netherlands-based International Court of Justice. The joint decision was announced during a visit to Tirana by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. Greece has recently launched a push to delimitate its sea borders with neighboring countries amid high tensions with eastern neighbor Turkey over offshore energy exploitation rights in the Eastern Mediterranean. Athens has so far signed deals with Italy and Egypt. Tirana and Athens signed a deal to define their maritime border in 2009. But Albania’s Constitutional Court nullified the agreement nine months later.