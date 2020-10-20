Alaska Senate candidate hopes to ride Democratic wave

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan is on the defensive in Alaska, a state that has long been a GOP stronghold. He is facing Al Gross, a Democratic-backed independent whose career as a doctor and tale of killing a bear are central to his campaign as he and Sullivan fight over who best represents Alaskans. Across the country, Republicans are defending seats they once thought safe as Democrats seeking to defeat President Donald Trump pump money into races as they also work to reclaim control of the Senate. Gross says he would caucus with Democrats but has resisted Sullivan’s efforts to paint him as liberal.