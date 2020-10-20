5 takeaways from the government’s lawsuit against Google

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Justice Department’s lawsuit against Google alleging antitrust violations marks the government’s most significant attempt to protect competition since its groundbreaking case against Microsoft more than 20 years ago. Eleven states, all with Republican attorneys general, joined the federal government in the suit. The attorneys general of seven other states released a statement Monday saying they have not concluded their investigation into Google and would want to consolidate their case with the Justice Department’s if they decide to file. Google is expected to fiercely oppose any attempt to force it to spin off its services into separate businesses.