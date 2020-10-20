33 deaths, 218 hospitalized since yesterday due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin

(WAOW)— Daily totals for COVID-19 in Wisconsin are higher than usual today as reporting catches up following the recent two-day upgrade when no results were recorded, state officials said today.

On Tuesday, they reported 4,591 new coronavirus cases and 9,070 negative tests. Now, the total of coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began is 178,482. DHS considers 78.1% (139,455) of those cases as recovered.

Another 33 deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 1,633 (0.9 percent of positive cases).

In North central Wisconsin, Marathon County reports 5 coronavirus related deaths.

DHS also reports that 218 were newly hospitalized due to the virus. According to the update on Monday, October 19, 1,172 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, 302 of which are in intensive care.

According to DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, 43% of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin were reported within the last month, 62% have been in the last two months.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.