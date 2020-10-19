Wisconsin National Guard conducting COVID-19 tests in 40 counties

(WAOW)— The Wisconsin National Guard is conducting COVID-19 testing events in over half of the state's 72 counties this week.

According to a press release from the Guard, collection teams are assisting the Wisconsin Department of Health and local health departments in 40 counties.

"The teams, which are tailorable to meet the needs of a specific facility, are dispatched from a larger task force of several hundred Citizen Soldiers and Airmen," the National Guard press release said. "They have been establishing mobile testing sites since early April at locations ranging from correctional facilities, health clinics and institutional facilities, to private businesses, senior-living facilities, and community-based testing sites."

Many communities have set up regularly scheduled basis through the first half of December. At each of these sites, collected test kits are sent to a lab for analysis and citizens receive their results via email or phone call from their local health department.

Central Wisconsin counties included in this testing overhaul include:

Adams County

Clark County

Fond du Lac County

Langlade County

Lincoln County

Marathon County

Oneida County

Portage County

Shawano County

Waupaca County

As of Monday, the National Guard has collected 654,007 specimens. Currently, approximately 700 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen are serving in direct support of the state's response to COVID-19.

Click here to view all counties and testing times.