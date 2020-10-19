Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT

Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Lincoln County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of central and north-central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Tuesday to 1 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will likely be a sharp cutoff of snow
accumulations. This cutoff may still fluctuate slightly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
