Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM

CDT WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of central and north-central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Tuesday to 1 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will likely be a sharp cutoff of snow

accumulations. This cutoff may still fluctuate slightly.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

