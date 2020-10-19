Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT

Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Locally higher accumulations up to 6″ are possible in the
higher elevations along the North Shore.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday to 1 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
