Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM

CDT WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

Locally higher accumulations up to 6″ are possible in the

higher elevations along the North Shore.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and

north central and northeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday to 1 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or

511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

