Veteran TV executive Channing Dungey jumps to Warner Bros.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Veteran TV industry executive Channing Dungey will be taking over as chairman of the Warner Bros. Television group. During her tenures at ABC and Netflix, Dungey shepherded hit series including “Scandal.” Warner Bros. says she will succeed veteran Warner executive Peter Roth when he steps down from the post early next year. In 2016, Dungey became the first African American head of a network entertainment division. After her ABC career that spanned 14 years and several executive posts, Dungey was hired by Netflix in late 2018 as its vice president for original series. She resigned earlier this month, sparking reports that she was destined for Warner Bros.