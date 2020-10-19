ENTER HERE: Snow Thrower Giveaway Contest

(WAOW) -- Winter is coming, but we have an opportunity to make the accompanying snow much easier to handle this year!

For a chance to win a brand new Toro Snow Thrower, simply fill out the entry form below by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, including the following fields:

*NOTICE: You are asked to consent to the rules of this content at the end of the form, read the rules here.

2020 Snow Thrower Contest Name First Last

Address City State ZIP / Postal Code

Email

Phone

Are you 18 years of age or older? * Yes No

Consent * I have read and agree to the contest rules posted here.

Mail-in entries are also accepted. They can be sent to: