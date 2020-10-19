The cold weather pattern continues

A cold weather pattern will continue to bring some unusual early season snow chances over the next few days. Keep your warmer coat out and be prepared for some slippery roads at times.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly again.

High: 39 Wind: West 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy and frosty.

Low: 23 Wind: Light and variable

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with rain and snow developing during the afternoon.

High: 39 Wind: SE 10-15

Today will be quiet and similar to yesterday, just a little cooler with partly to mostly cloudy skies developing. Highs will reach the upper 30s to around 40 and winds will be lighter than yesterday, out of the west ranging from 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be quiet with lows in the 20s.

On Tuesday, a low pressure system will move in from the west and generate a good chance of rain and snow during the afternoon and evening. It looks like the highest chance of accumulating snow will be around Wausau and farther north. As of now, there is a chance that around Marathon county there could be an inch or two of snow during the late afternoon. The highest chance of 2 to 4 inches of snow will be in the Northwoods. With the clouds and precipitation in the area, Tuesday will be another cool day with highs only in the upper 30s.

We will get a break from the precipitation on Wednesday but not so much from the clouds. Under mainly cloudy skies, highs will reach the low to mid 40s on Wednesday. A more southerly wind direction on Thursday will help to warm things beck up closer to normal for this time of year. Highs on Thursday should be in the low 50s with some upper 50s possible south of Stevens Point. The bad part about Thursday is that another low pressure system will bring clouds and a good chance of rain. The rain could even linger into Friday morning before mixing with a little snow and ending.

The wind will switch around to the northwest on Friday and that will cause temps to fall through the 40s through the day. By Saturday we should have some breaks of sun once again and highs in the upper 30s. Late in the weekend – Sunday evening – another chance of accumulating snow could develop.

Have an excellent Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 19-October-2020

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Record breaking snows fell across northern and central Indiana. Totals ranged up to 10.5 inches at Kokomo, and 9.3 inches was reported at Indianapolis. The 8.8 inch total at South Bend was a record for the month as a whole. Up to seven inches of snow fell in extreme southern Lower Michigan, and up to six inches fell in southwestern Ohio. The heavy wet snow downed many trees and power lines. Half the city of Cincinnati OH was without electricity during the morning hours. Temperatures dipped below freezing across much of the Great Plains Region. Twenty cities, including fourteen in Texas, reported record low temperatures for the date. North Platte NE reported a record low of 11 degrees. In Florida, four cities reported record high temperatures for the date. The record high of 92 degrees at Miami also marked a record fourteen days of 90 degree weather in October, and 116 such days for the year.