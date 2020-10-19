Supreme Court to review Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is agreeing to review a Trump administration policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.

As is typical, the court did not comment Monday in announcing it would hear the case. Because the court’s calendar is already full through the end of the year, the justices will not hear the case until 2021.

If Joe Biden were to win the presidential election and rescind the policy, the case would become largely moot.

President Donald Trump’s “Migrant Protection Protocols” policy is known informally as “Remain in Mexico” and was introduced in January.