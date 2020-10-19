Snow bring challenges to some, opportunity to others.

Wausau, Wis. (WOAW) -- "I wake up everyday at 2 o'clock in the morning and look around and see if there's any snow," says Matt Putman of Wausau.

Putman owns a snowplow service. As a self run business, he knows the risks of the job. But he seeing firsthand -- the jobs rewards.

"When you go out before everybody else there's definitely danger, I get more pleasure out of helping individuals. Most of my residentials are older people, or retired so they really need the help."

With over two decades in the biz, Putman's simple advice is, "go slow … you can always go faster… But don't start driving fast."

Wisconsin State patrol is preparing for the early snowfall's effects on roads.

Sergeant Mathew Strickland says, "were going to expect some slower that's going to take place and were asking that people wear their safety belts, slow down and plan accordingly."

The patrol is taking the necessary precautions for day one, as accidents and slide offs are anticipated.

"Were going to have all available personnel and focus on the main corridors in our area," said Strickland, referring to thoroughfares like 1-39 and highway 10.



Advising you to call for help -- if it is at all needed.

"911 is appropriate. We can get you the resources that you need."

News 9 Chief meteorologist Justin Leow says, "getting two or three or four different snowfalls in October like it looks like are in the weather patterns right now -- is fairly unusual."

But October conditions aren't prime for snowfall, because temperatures have not stayed below 30 degrees, the ground and roads have not had time to freeze, making it more difficult for snow to stick.

State patrol wants to remind residents that if they have any road condition questions, or are in a non emergency situation in which they need assistance, 5-1-1 is the number to call.