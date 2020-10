SHAWANO CO., Wis. (WAOW)— Over the course of the weekend Shawano County nearly doubled its reported COVID-19 related deaths.

The Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department reports that 6 more individuals died to due COVID-19 related complications over the weekend, bringing the total deaths to 15.

According to the Department of Health Services, prior to this weekend, Shawano County had reported eight total deaths during the pandemic.