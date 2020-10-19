Roosevelt Elementary temporarily moves to e-learning

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)— The Stevens Point Area School District sent a letter to parents on Sunday informing that Roosevelt Elementary is moving to virtual learning for the next two weeks.

They letter says the temporary move is due to "an increase in positive COVID-19 cases at Roosevelt Elementary, related close contacts, and shortage of available substitute teachers." Due to this, the District says they cannot "safely or effectively" continue in-person education.

Virtual learning beings Monday and is scheduled to end on October 30. Then, students will return to in-person education on November 2.