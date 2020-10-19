“Recall Evers” effort deadline approaching

(WAOW) -- An effort to recall Governor Evers has it's first deadline coming up this weekend.

Organizers have to collect about 650,000 signatures by Oct. 24 to move to the next phase of the recall process.

The petition was started in late August. Since then, signature collecting events have been held across the state and here in Central Wisconsin.

Organizers have expressed concerns with the COVID-19 mandates Gov. Evers has issued.

"This is everyone coming together just saying we've had enough. Something has to be done," said recall organizer Misty Polewczynski.

This isn't the first time a Wisconsin governor has faced a recall. In 2012 a recall election was held for then Governor Scott Walker. Walker went on to win that election.