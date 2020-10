TOWNSHIP OF ARPIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- One man is dead after a fiery, single car crash in the Town of Arpin, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Department.

Police said it happened at 7:24 p.m. Sunday.

A press release said the single car was traveling westbound before it left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene. The incident remains under investigation.