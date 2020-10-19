Poland turning National Stadium into COVID-19 field hospital

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government is transforming the National Stadium in Warsaw into a field hospital to handle the surging number of patients infected with the coronavirus. A government spokesman said Monday that the stadium will have room for 500 patients and will be equipped with oxygen therapy for those who need it. However, it was unclear how the government would manage to staff the hospital given widespread reports of shortages of doctors and other medical officials across the country. Poland experienced very low rates of infection in the spring compared with western European countries but is now witnessing an exponential surge of coronavirus infections.