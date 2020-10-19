Oneida Co. postpones all flu clinics, cites vaccine shortage

ONEIDA CO., Wis. (WAOW) — The Oneida County Health Department is postponing all future public health flu clinics due to a vaccine shortage.

The earliest of those events was scheduled for Tuesday at the Department of Transportation.

The health department says they are currently out of all adult flu vaccines, but have a limited about of flu Vaccines For Children. Those vaccines are available at the OCHD in Rhinelander during business hours. Appointments are not necessary.

Future clinics in the county depend on the shipments of vaccines, and OCHD says the best way to find information on those clinics is at their Facebook page or website.