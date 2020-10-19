More wintry weather approaching

The cold and early winter-like pattern continues across our region! Temperatures are running a good 15 degrees below normal and will generally stay chilly right into early next week. However, there will be a brief warmup right around Thursday. A small disturbance which has been producing snow showers in Minnesota to southern Wisconsin Monday will gradually weaken and move away tonight. So, while there might be some flurries early in the southern part of our viewing area, in general it will be quiet and cold. Lows will fall back to the lower 20s with light northwest to north winds.

Tuesday will start dry but then deliver a band of snow to our region during the afternoon as the next weather disturbance arrives from the west. The snow may mix with some rain in the southern part of the area as highs warm to the upper 30s. Winds will be southeast at 10-15 mph. By the time the precipitation ends later Tuesday night we could have snow accumulations from a dusting to 1 inch south of Marathon County to as much as 2 to 5 inches from Marathon County north and northwest. Some roads could become slushy or slippery, especially Tuesday evening after dark when it cools down a bit. So please stay alert and be prepared to slow down on the roads. Lows will fall down to about 31 degrees Tuesday night. So, we will likely be waking up to some of that white still on the ground Wednesday morning!

Wednesday will be a more pleasant for getting outdoors with clouds possibly giving way to peeks of sunshine. Highs should warm to the low to mid 40s. Enjoy that dry break, because a very wet low pressure system is on the way for Thursday. This one will pump in warmer air, so it should be a rain event. At this point, it appears .50 to 1.0 inch of rain is possible through Thursday night. It will also be breezy Thursday with highs in the lower 50s.

Colder air will surge in Friday with gusty northwest winds behind the storm system. There could be a few light rain and snow showers left in the morning. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy to a few patches of sun later. Temperatures may start in the mid 40s in the morning, but possibly fall into the 30s later in the day.

The weekend looks mainly partly sunny and chilly. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s with highs around 40 degrees. There is a small chance of light snow Sunday night as a new storm system gathers in the Southern Plains. That system could graze our area with some rain and snow next Monday, but its northward placement is still rather uncertain. Otherwise it will still be cold with highs just into the low 40s.

Take care! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:10 p.m., 19-October 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1989 - Record breaking snows fell across northern and central Indiana. Totals ranged up to 10.5 inches at Kokomo, and 9.3 inches was reported at Indianapolis. The 8.8 inch total at South Bend was a record for the month as a whole. Up to seven inches of snow fell in extreme southern Lower Michigan, and up to six inches fell in southwestern Ohio. The heavy wet snow downed many trees and power lines. Half the city of Cincinnati OH was without electricity during the morning hours. Temperatures dipped below freezing across much of the Great Plains Region. Twenty cities, including fourteen in Texas, reported record low temperatures for the date. North Platte NE reported a record low of 11 degrees. In Florida, four cities reported record high temperatures for the date. The record high of 92 degrees at Miami also marked a record fourteen days of 90 degree weather in October, and 116 such days for the year.