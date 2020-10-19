Loeffler, Warnock, Collins to have 1st Georgia Senate debate

ATLANTA (AP) — Candidates in the special election for the U.S. Senate seat held by Georgia Republican Kelly Loeffler are set to square off in their first debate Monday afternoon. Loeffler faces a large field including Democrat Raphael Warnock and fellow Republican Doug Collins in a race for the seat she was appointed to 10 months ago. The debate is being held virtually, with candidates joining by video from separate locations because of the coronavirus pandemic. Loeffler has been running to the far right while trying to fend off the challenge from Collins, while Warnock has largely consolidated support among Democrats.