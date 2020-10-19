Leaders encourage voting ahead of general election

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The general election is just over two weeks away. Monday, Mayor Katie Rosenberg spoke about the importance of voting.

She's encouraging voters to make a plan, as there are many options to cast your ballot this year.

After speaking with the New York Times about the situation in Wisconsin, Rosenberg said change needs to happen.

"I would much rather be an anonymous little midwestern mayor with a healthy community not dealing with the pandemic on a local level," she said.

The mayor is encouraging people of Wausau to take advantage of the opportunity to vote early as well as in person. At the event, business owners also spoke about the importance of this election to the economy and small businesses.

In-person absentee voting begins Tuesday.