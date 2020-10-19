Lawyers: Trump had to speak about rape claim to show fitness

NEW YORK (AP) — Justice Department lawyers say President Donald Trump was addressing matters relating to his fitness for office when he claimed that a woman who said he raped her in a department store was lying and was politically motivated. The lawyers argued in papers in Manhattan federal court Monday that Trump should be replaced as the defendant in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit by the Justice Department because he was acting in an official capacity when he commented. The lawyers were replying to arguments submitted by lawyers for Carroll, a media figure who hosted an advice show in the mid-1990s when she says she was attacked. Carroll’s lawyers say Trump can’t insult their client and then cite his job as reason to remove himself as a defendant.