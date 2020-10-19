Last time the Badgers started a season this late? 1918 Spanish flu pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) — The UW Football will kick off its season Friday, the latest start since the Badgers opened the 1918 campaign amid the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-’20.

According to UW Athletics, that game also came during the final days of World War I when the Badgers hosted Camp Grant on Oct. 26, 1918.

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the football season begins with homecoming, a celebration that has taken place every year since 1911.

Although COVID-19 will prevent in-person events during Homecoming 2020, the Wisconsin Alumni Association is still creating ways to celebrate — from a star-studded pregame event to the finest flamingo traditions.

The Wisconsin Alumni Association will offer a number of virtual opportunities to celebrate and support UW–Madison over the course of Homecoming week, October 19­–24.

A full listing of events follows, or you can visit the website for more information: uwalumni.com/events/homecoming/