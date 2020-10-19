Judge orders $10,000 cash bail for Dells man in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — A Wisconsin Dells man charged in connection with a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had cash bail set Monday at $10,000.

Brian Higgins, 31, is charged in Michigan with material support of an act of terrorism and appeared via Zoom from the Columbia County jail.

Columbia County District Attorny Brenda Yaskal asked that Higgins be held without bail.

However if the judge decided to impose bail, Yaskal asked it be set at $1 million.

Judge Todd Hepler, however, imposed the $10,000 amount.

Michigan now has 30 days to issue a governor's warrant for extradition.

But Higgins' attorney, Christopher Van Wagner, questioned whether Whitmer could sign it because she was the target of the alleged plot.

Michigan authorities say Higgins was one of the men involved in a scheme to storm Michigan’s Capitol building and kidnap officials, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

In a court hearing in Michigan Friday for others charged in the alleged plot, a prosecutor maintained Higgins recorded surveillance video of Whitmer's Michigan vacation home Sept. 12 with a dash camera and unwittingly turned the video over to an FBI informant.

Seven other men purportedly linked to an extremist paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen were charged in state court last week with providing material support for terrorist acts.

Federal charges also have been filed against six others in the alleged conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer.

Higgins will next appear at 2 p.m. Nov. 18, in Columbia County Circuit Court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.