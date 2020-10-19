India army apprehends Chinese soldier amid military standoff

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian military says it apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed border. A statement by the Indian army said the soldier, Corporal Wang Ya Long from China’s People’s Liberation Army, was apprehended Monday inside Indian-controlled Ladakh’s Demchok area and was to be released soon. China did not immediately comment about the soldier’s capture.