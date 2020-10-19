In-person absentee voting starts Oct. 20

(WAOW) -- Voting is well underway across the nation and another option for Wisconsinites begins on Tuesday. In-person absentee voting in the Badger State starts on October 20 and runs through November 1.

Days and times for in-person absentee voting vary by municipality, so it's important to check with you clerk or myvote.wi.gov before heading out.

When you go to vote in-person absentee, make sure you have an appropriate photo ID with you.

If you still need to register, you can also do that at your clerk's office. To register you'll need a proof of residence along with your photo ID.

Clerks across the state are also taking extra precautions to keep voters healthy during the pandemic.

"We do have people that will be cleaning in between voters and we are practicing social distancing guidelines," said Wausau City Clerk Leslie Kremer.

Clerks across the state have already seen unprecedented requests for mail-in absentee ballots, and now they're also expecting a high turnout for in-person absentee voting.

"We're hearing from people that they want to vote, but they want to vote early and they weren't comfortable with sending it in through the mail. So we're expecting to see those numbers increase this week," said Oneida County Clerk Tracy Hartman.

Additionally, some municipalities also have ballot drop boxes available. It's important to remember that those drop boxes are only for the residents within that city.

And if you live in Wausau, you can take advantage of drive-though voting on Friday, Oct. 23 from 3 p.m.- 7 p.m. and on Saturday Oct. 24 from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.